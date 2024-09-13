12/09/26, 12:30 UPCOMING : Live in 30d • 5h • 6m • 5s
Diffusion en direct vidéo du match amical Eisbären Regensburg vs. Black Wings Linz le 12.09.2026. Les clubs seront financièrement associés aux bénéfices. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @eisbaeren-regensburg
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