Livestream premium Pay per View 5,90 € Teampass 2026/27 - Kirchhof 39,90 € Stagione 2026/27 - Bergischer HC 39,90 € Abbonamento principale HBF 26/27 49,90 € Continua Spieltag 9Bergischer HC vs. SG 09 Kirchhof Bergischer HC Frauen 14/11/26, 17:15 IN ARRIVO Da 5,90 € Segui . Alsco Handball Bundesliga Frauen: Video-Livestream della partita Bergischer HC vs. SG 09 Kirchhof. @2-handball-bundesliga-frauenPallamano2. Alsco Handball Bundesliga FrauenBergischer HC FrauenSG 09 Kirchhof FrauenBergischer HC Frauen è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.