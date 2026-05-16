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IVA Rhein-Main-Patriots 1999 e.V.
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IVA Rhein-Main-Patriots 1999 e.V.
@marco33792613
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ISHD Bundesligaheimspiel
12.07.26, 13:55 Uhr
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ISHD Bundesligaheimspiel
12.07.26, 13:55 Uhr
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ISHD Bundesligaspiel 2026
27.06.26, 16:45 Uhr
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ISHD Pokal-Achtelfinale
06.06.26, 15:55 Uhr
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16.05.26, 15:55 Uhr
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