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Ahauser Maidy Dogs
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IVA Rhein-Main-Patriots 1999 e.V.
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Pulheim Vipers
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Oktoberfest ISC Mannheim 2019
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IVA Rhein-Main Patriots 1999 e.V.
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DRIV e.V. (Inlinehockey)
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Deutscher Inline Hockey Verband
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ISHC Bockumer Bulldogs e.V.
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