ProB Süd: Rheinstars Köln vs. CATL Basketball Löwen RheinStars Köln 02.11.24, 16:45 Uhr Ab 5,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Rheinstars Köln vs. CATL Basketball Löwen in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 02.11.2024 #basketball #prob #barmer2basketballbundesliga @rheinstars-koeln @catl-basketball-loewen @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProACATL Basketball LöwenBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaRheinStars Köln ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.