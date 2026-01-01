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Wanda Diamond League 2026 - Brüssel - kommentiert von Dennis Baier und Linn Kleine

Wanda Diamond League
Wanda Diamond League

UPCOMING Ab 6,50 €

Video-Livestream des 15. Meetings in Brüssel am 04.09.2026 um 19:45 Uhr im Rahmen der Wanda Diamond League 2026 - kommentiert von Dennis Baier und Linn Kleine. #leichtathletik #WorldAthletics #WandaDiamondLeague #WandaDiamondLeague2026 @world-athletics

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Wanda Diamond League ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.
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