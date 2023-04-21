ProB Playoffs Achtelfinale: Ahorn Camp BIS Baskets Speyer vs. SBB Baskets Wolmirstedt - Spiel 2 neu

Video-Livestream des 2. Playoffspiels des Achtelfinals zwischen Ahron Camp Bis Baskets Speyer vs. SBB Baskets Wolmirstedt in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 16.04.2023 #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga @ahorn-camp-bis-baskets-speyer @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa