ProB Playoffs Achtelfinale: Ahorn Camp BIS Baskets Speyer vs. SBB Baskets Wolmirstedt - Spiel 2 neu Ahorn Camp Baskets 21.04.23, 17:45 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des 2. Playoffspiels des Achtelfinals zwischen Ahron Camp Bis Baskets Speyer vs. SBB Baskets Wolmirstedt in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 16.04.2023 #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga @ahorn-camp-bis-baskets-speyer @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBAhorn Camp Baskets ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.