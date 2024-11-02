ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. Ahorn Camp Baskets BBC Coburg 02.11.24, 17:45 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. Ahorn Camp Baskets in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 02.11.2024 #basketball #prob #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @ahorn-camp-bis-baskets-speyer @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballAhorn Camp BasketsBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.