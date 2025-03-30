Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,00 € Pay per View 4,00 € Weiter ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. Orange Academy BBC Coburg 30.03.25, 13:42 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. Orange Academy in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 30.03.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @orangeacademyi @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.