Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,00 € Pay per View 4,00 € Weiter ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. Dragons Rhöndorf BBC Coburg 01.12.24, 14:45 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. Dragons Rhöndorf in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 01.12.2024 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @dragons-rhoendorf @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballDragons RhöndorfBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.