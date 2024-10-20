ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. SKYLINERS Juniors BBC Coburg 20.10.24, 13:45 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. SKYLINERS Juniors in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 20.10.2024 #basketball #prob #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @frankfurt-skyliners-juniors @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballSKYLINERS JuniorsBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.