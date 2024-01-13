Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 3,50 € Pay per View 3,50 € Weiter ProB Süd: Dragons Rhöndorf vs. CATL Basketball Löwen Dragons Rhöndorf 13.01.24, 17:45 Uhr Ab 3,50 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Dragons Rhöndorf vs. CATL Basketball Löwen aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd vom 15. Spieltag am 13.01.2024 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @dragons-rhoendorf @basketball-loewen-erfurtBasketballBasketball Löwen ErfurtBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBDragons Rhöndorf ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.