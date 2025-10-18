Premium-Livestream Pay per View 5,99 € Teampass 26/27 Koblenz 109,99 € Teampass 26/27 Bayreuth 109,99 € ProA 26/27: All-Access-Pass 159,99 € Weiter EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Medikamente per Klick Bayreuth EPG Baskets Koblenz 27.09.26, 14:45 Uhr UPCOMING Ab 5,99 € Folgen BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video-Livestream des Spiels EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Medikamente per Klick Bayreuth. @2bbl-proaBasketballEPG Baskets KoblenzMedikamente per Klick BayreuthEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.