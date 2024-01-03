ProA: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. FRAPORT SKYLINERS EPG Baskets Koblenz 03.01.24, 18:11 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. FRAPORT SKYLINERS aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProA vom 15. Spieltag am 03.01.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz @fraportskylinersBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzSKYLINERSEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.