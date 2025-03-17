ProA: EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. Science City Jena EPG Baskets Koblenz 17.03.25, 18:14 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. Science City Jena aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 28. Spieltag am 17.03.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epgbasketskoblenz @sc-jenaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzScience City JenaEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.