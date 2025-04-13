ProA: EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier EPG Baskets Koblenz 13.04.25, 14:44 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 32. Spieltag am 13.04.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epgbasketskoblenz @vetconcept-gladiators-trierBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzVET-CONCEPT Gladiators TrierEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.