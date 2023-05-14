Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,50 € Pay per View 4,50 € Weiter ProB Playoffs 1/2 Finale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. BSW Sixers - Spiel 1 EPG Baskets Koblenz 14.05.23, 14:45 Uhr Ab 4,50 € Folgen Video-Livestream von Spiel 1 der Halbfinalserie der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga zwischen den EPG Baskets Koblenz und den BSW Sixers am 14.05.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga #playoffsBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.