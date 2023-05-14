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ProB Playoffs 1/2 Finale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. BSW Sixers - Spiel 1

EPG Baskets Koblenz
EPG Baskets Koblenz

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Video-Livestream von Spiel 1 der Halbfinalserie der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga zwischen den EPG Baskets Koblenz und den BSW Sixers am 14.05.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga    @epg-baskets-koblenz    #basketball    #prob #probnord#barmer2basketballbundesliga#playoffs

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