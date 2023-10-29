ProA: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Gartenzaun24 Baskets Paderborn EPG Baskets Koblenz 29.10.23, 15:44 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Gartenzaun24 Baskets Paderborn aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 6. Spieltag am 29.10.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz @gartenzaun24-baskets-paderbornBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzPaderborn BasketsEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.