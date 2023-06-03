ProB Playoff Finale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. RASTA Vechta II - Spiel 2 EPG Baskets Koblenz 03.06.23, 17:15 Uhr Ab 3,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Finalrückspiels zwischen RASTA Vechta II und EPG Baskets Koblenz aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 03.06.2023 #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga #playoffs @epg-baskets-koblenz @rasta-vechta-farmteam @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.