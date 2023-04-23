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ProB Playoffs Achtelfinale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm - Spiel 3

EPG Baskets Koblenz
EPG Baskets Koblenz

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Video-Livestream des 3. Playoffspiels des Achtelfinals zwischen EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 16.04.2023 #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa

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