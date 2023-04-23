Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,50 € Pay per View 4,50 € Weiter ProB Playoffs Achtelfinale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm - Spiel 3 EPG Baskets Koblenz 23.04.23, 15:45 Uhr Ab 4,50 € Folgen Video-Livestream des 3. Playoffspiels des Achtelfinals zwischen EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. EN BASKETS Schwelm aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 16.04.2023 #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.