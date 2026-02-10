Livestream premium Pay per View 5,99 € Team Pass 26/27 Karlsruhe 109,99 € Team Pass 26/27 Quakenbrück 109,99 € ProA 26/27: All-Access-Pass 159,99 € Continua Artland Dragons vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS Artland Dragons 31/10/26, 18:15 IN ARRIVO Da 5,99 € Segui BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProA: Video-Livestream des Spiels Artland Dragons vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS. @2bblPallacanestroArtland DragonsPS Karlsruhe LIONSBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaArtland Dragons è responsabile del segnale live, dei commentatori e della moderazione della chat.