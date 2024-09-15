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Torneo a quattro: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Vålerenga Oslo

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EV Landshut
EV Landshut

21/08/26, 12:30 UPCOMING : Live in 8d • 5h • 8m • 21s

Video-Livestream dell'amichevole Krefeld Pinguine vs. Vålerenga Oslo il 21/08/2026. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2

Hockey su ghiaccio Deutsche Eishockey Liga 2 icehockey DEL2
IN ARRIVO
Vierer-Turnier: EV Landshut vs. Vålerenga Oslo
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Vierer-Turnier: EV Landshut vs. Kölner Haie

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IN ARRIVO
Vierer-Turnier: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Kölner Haie
EV Landshut
Vierer-Turnier: Krefeld Pinguine vs. Kölner Haie

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GRATIS
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DEL2: EV Landshut vs. Krefeld Pinguine

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DEL2: EV Landshut vs. Krefeld Pinguine
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DEL2: EV Landshut vs. Krefeld Pinguine

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