ProA: BBC Bayreuth vs. EPG Guardians Koblenz Medikamente per Klick Bayreuth 03.01.25, 17:45 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Bayreuth vs. EPG Guardians Koblenz aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 16. Spieltag am 03.01.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @medikamente-per-klick-bayreuth @epgbasketskoblenzBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAMedikamente per Klick BayreuthEPG Baskets KoblenzMedikamente per Klick Bayreuth ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.