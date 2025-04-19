ProA: BBC Bayreuth vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS Medikamente per Klick Bayreuth 19.04.25, 16:45 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Bayreuth vs. PS Karlsruhe LIONS aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 33. Spieltag am 19.04.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @medikamente-per-klick-bayreuth @ps-karlsruhe-lionsBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAMedikamente per Klick BayreuthPS Karlsruhe LIONSMedikamente per Klick Bayreuth ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.