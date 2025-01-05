ProA: PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. BBC Bayreuth PS Karlsruhe LIONS 05.01.25, 16:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels PS Karlsruhe LIONS vs. BBC BayreuthKoblenz aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 17. Spieltag am 05.01.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @ps-karlsruhe-lions @medikamente-per-klick-bayreuthBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAPS Karlsruhe LIONSMedikamente per Klick BayreuthPS Karlsruhe LIONS ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.