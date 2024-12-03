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#07 Gamerport vs. Gießen

VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier
VET-CONCEPT Gladiators Trier

Traditionsduell in der @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga - die @vetconcept-gladiators-trier empfingen die @giessen-46er vro rund 3700 Zuschauern in der SWT Arena. Mit Graves und Krajcovic fehlten beiden Teams wichtige Pointguards.

BasketballGIESSEN 46ersBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga

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