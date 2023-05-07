ProA Playoffs: Artland Dragons vs. PS Karlsruhe Lions - Spiel 2 Artland Dragons 07.05.23, 15:45 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Tigers Tübingen vs. Eisbären Bremerhaven aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga Viertelfinale Playoffs am 07.05.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga @artland-dragons @ps-karlsruhe-lions #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga #playoffs #wereadyBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAArtland DragonsPS Karlsruhe LIONSArtland Dragons ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.