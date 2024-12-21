Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,00 € Pay per View 4,00 € Weiter ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. CATL Basketball Löwen BBC Coburg 21.12.24, 17:41 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. Ahorn Camp Baskets in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 21.12.2024 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @catl-basketball-loewen @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proaBasketballCATL Basketball LöwenBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.