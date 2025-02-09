ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. Porsche BBA Ludwigsburg

Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. Porsche BBA Ludwigsburg in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 09.02.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @porsche-bba-ludwigsburg @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa