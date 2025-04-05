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ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. Rheinstars Köln

BBC Coburg
BBC Coburg

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Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels BBC Coburg vs. Rheinstars Köln in der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga I ProB Süd am 05.04.2025 #basketball #prob #probsued #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bbc-coburg @rheinstars-koeln @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa

BasketballRheinStars KölnBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga
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