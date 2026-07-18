effect® ENERGY GFL: Basement duel! Regensburg challenges the Comets

7/18/26, 5:55 PM
The ScoringPlays of the Allgäu Comets vs. Regensburg Phoenix game in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 07/18/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @allgaeu-comets @regensburg-phoenix #gfl-highlights
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