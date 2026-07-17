effect® ENERGY GFL: Safety & Punt-Return-TD at Saarland Hurricanes vs. Munich Cowboys

7/17/26, 10:00 PM
The Highlights of the Saarland Hurricanes vs. Munich Cowboys game in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 07/18/2026. The clubs will be financially participating in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football #gfl-highlights @gfl @saarland-hurricanes @munich-cowboys
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