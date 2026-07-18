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effect® ENERGY GFL: Can the Invaders close in on the top group against the Royals?

effect® ENERGY GFL
effect® ENERGY GFL

7/18/26, 6:05 PM

The ScoringPlays of the Potsdam Royals vs. Hildesheim Invaders game in the effect® ENERGY GFL on 07/18/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the revenue. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @potsdam-royals @hildesheim-invaders #gfl-highlights

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