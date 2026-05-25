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  4. rd League Women: Relegation playoff - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Leipzig II

rd League Women: Relegation playoff - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Leipzig II

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HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen
HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen

5/25/26, 12:45 PM

Video livestream of the HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Leipzig II game in the relegation of the 3. Liga Handball Frauen on May 30,. @hsg-st-leon-reilingen-frauen @hc-leipzig-frauen-ii @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund #handball #3ligafrauen #dhb

Handball HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen HC Leipzig Frauen II dhb
FREE
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HC Erlangen vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen
HC Erlangen Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HC Erlangen vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen

2/22/26, 3:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Erlangen
HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Erlangen

10/12/25, 12:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - TSG Friesenheim vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen
TSG Friesenheim Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - TSG Friesenheim vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen

11/1/25, 6:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. TuS Schutterwald
HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. TuS Schutterwald

11/9/25, 2:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd: HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. TSV Haunstetten
HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd: HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. TSV Haunstetten

11/30/24, 4:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd: HSG St.Leon/Reilingen vs. HSG Stuttgart-MetzingenII
HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd: HSG St.Leon/Reilingen vs. HSG Stuttgart-MetzingenII

3/19/25, 7:00 PM

Handball
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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HCD Gröbenzell vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen
HCD Gröbenzell Frauen
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10/25/25, 3:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - TSV Ismaning vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen
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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - TSV Ismaning vs. HSG St. Leon/Reilingen

11/15/25, 6:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. Sportverein Allensbach
HSG St. Leon/Reilingen Frauen
3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. Sportverein Allensbach

9/14/25, 1:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. SG Kappelwindeck/Steinbach
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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. SG Kappelwindeck/Steinbach

10/4/25, 5:45 PM

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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Erlangen
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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd: HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. TSV Schwabmünchen
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3. Liga Frauen: Staffel Süd - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HCD Gröbenzell
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