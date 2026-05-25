rd League Women: Relegation playoff - HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Leipzig II

5/25/26, 12:45 PM
Video livestream of the HSG St. Leon/Reilingen vs. HC Leipzig II game in the relegation of the 3. Liga Handball Frauen on May 30,. @hsg-st-leon-reilingen-frauen @hc-leipzig-frauen-ii @handball-net @deutscherhandballbund #handball #3ligafrauen #dhb
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