ProA: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Uni Baskets Münster EPG Baskets Koblenz 10.11.25, 18:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Uni Baskets Münster aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 10.11.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epgbasketskoblenz @uni-baskets-muensterBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzUni Baskets MünsterEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.