ProB Playoffs 1/4Finale: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. CATL Basketball Löwen - Spiel 3 EPG Baskets Koblenz 05.05.23, 17:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream von Spiel 3 der Viertelfinalserie der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga zwischen den EPG Baskets Koblenz und den CATL Basketball Löwen vom 05.05.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga @epg-baskets-koblenz #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga #playoffsBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.