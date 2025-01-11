ProA: EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. ART Giants Düsseldorf EPG Baskets Koblenz 11.01.25, 18:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Guardians Koblenz vs. ART Giants Düsseldorfaus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga vom 18. Spieltag am 11.01.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epgbasketskoblenz @art-giants-duesseldorfBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzART Giants DüsseldorfEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.