28/08/26, 17:00 UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 3s
Diffusion en direct vidéo du match amical EC Bad Nauheim vs. Bietigheim Steelers le 28/08/2026. Les clubs seront financièrement associés aux bénéfices. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ec-bad-nauheim @bietigheim-steelers
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