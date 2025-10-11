ProB Nord: Iserlohn Kangaroos vs. TSV Neustadt temps Shooters Iserlohn Kangaroos 11.10.25, 17:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Iserlohn Kangaroos vs. TSV Neustadt temps Shooters aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 11.10.2025. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #prob #barmer2basketballbundesliga @tsv-neustadt-temps-shooters @iserlohn-kangaroosBasketballIserlohn KangaroosTSV Neustadt temps ShootersBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaIserlohn Kangaroos ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.