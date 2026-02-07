ProB Nord: Iserlohn Kangaroos vs SC Rist Wedel Iserlohn Kangaroos 07.02.26, 18:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels Iserlohn Kangaroos vs SC Rist Wedel aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 07.02.2026 @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #prob #barmer2basketballbundesliga @iserlohn-kangaroos @sc-rist-wedelBasketballIserlohn KangaroosSC Rist WedelBARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaIserlohn Kangaroos ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.