ProB Playoffs Viertelfinale: LOK Bernau vs. RASTA Vechta II - Spiel 1 LOK BERNAU 28.04.23, 17:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream von Spiel 1 der Viertelfinalserie der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga zwischen LOK Bernau und RASTA Vechta II vom 28.04.2023. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga @lok-bernau @rasta-vechta-farmteam #basketball #prob #probnord #barmer2basketballbundesliga #playoffsBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProABARMER 2. Basketball BundesligaBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga ProBLOK BERNAU ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.