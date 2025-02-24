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Court 1 - BWF World Championships 2026: Round of 16

BWF World Tour
BWF World Tour

8/20/26, 4:50 AM UPCOMING : Live in 12d • 11h • 36m • 28s

Video livestream of the quarterfinals is incorrect, it should be round of 16 or eighth finals, of the BWF World Championships 2026 on Court 1. #badminton #bwfworldtour #BWFWorldChampionships202

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