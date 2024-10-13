8/28/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 21s
Video livestream of the friendly match EHC Freiburg vs. EHC Basel on 08/28/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the proceeds. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ehc-freiburg
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