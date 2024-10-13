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DEL2 Test game: EHC Freiburg vs. EHC Basel

EHC Freiburg is responsible for live signal, commentators and chat-moderation.
EHC Freiburg
EHC Freiburg

8/28/26, 5:00 PM UPCOMING : Live in 16d • 6h • 26m • 21s

Video livestream of the friendly match EHC Freiburg vs. EHC Basel on 08/28/2026. The clubs will be financially involved in the proceeds. #del2 #eishockey #icehockey @del2 @ehc-freiburg

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