Wines2Whales (RSA) - Overall Champions crowned

A prologue and three stages, covering a total distance of more than 200 km and over 4,000 metres of elevation gain, were the key facts of this year's FNB Whines2Whales edition. Unlike all other Epic Series events, the elite/professional women and men do not compete together. Instead, each gender has its own event, although the races are still contested in teams of two, as usual. What makes this event particularly special is that each edition is named after a grape variety: Chardonnay is the name of the women's race, which took place last weekend. Freesports frauen

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