ProA: EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Paderborn Baskets EPG Baskets Koblenz 23.03.26, 18:15 Uhr Folgen Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels EPG Baskets Koblenz vs. Paderborn Baskets aus der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 23.03.2026. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga-proa #basketball #proa #barmer2basketballbundesliga @epgbasketskoblenz @paderborn-basketsBasketballBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAEPG Baskets KoblenzPaderborn BasketsEPG Baskets Koblenz ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.