ProA Quarti di finale: Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen - Partita 2 | Highlights

10/05/26, 15:42
Video-evidenze dell'incontro di pallacanestro Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim vs. BG Göttingen dalla BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga del maggio 2026. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #proa-highlights #barmer2basketballbundesliga @bg-goettingen @kreisbau-knights-kirchheim
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