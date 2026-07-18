effect® ENERGY GFL: Kellerduell! Ratisbona sfida i Comets

18/07/26, 17:55
Le ScoringPlays della partita Allgäu Comets vs. Regensburg Phoenix nella effect® ENERGY GFL il 18/07/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @gfl @allgaeu-comets @regensburg-phoenix
Oggi, 14:24
Ieri, 13:45
Ieri, 13:25
Oggi, 14:28
Ieri, 18:23
Ieri, 18:18
Ieri, 18:55
Ieri, 17:36
25/07/26, 20:19
25/07/26, 21:27
25/07/26, 18:01
25/07/26, 17:50
27/09/25, 21:05
30/08/25, 17:47
27/09/25, 19:45
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20/09/25, 20:52
06/07/25, 14:54