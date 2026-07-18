effect® ENERGY GFL: Possono gli inseguitori di Pforzheim infastidire gli Unicorns?

18/07/26, 19:17
Le ScoringPlays della partita Pforzheim Wilddogs vs. Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in effect® ENERGY GFL il 18/07/2026. I club saranno finanziariamente coinvolti negli incassi. #gfl #germanfootballleague #football #american-football @pforzheim-wilddogs @schwaebisch-hall-unicorns @gfl #gfl-highlights
01/08/26, 13:45
01/08/26, 18:18
01/08/26, 13:25
01/08/26, 17:36
01/08/26, 18:23
08/08/26, 13:45
Ieri, 14:24
Ieri, 14:28
01/08/26, 18:55
25/07/26, 20:19
25/07/26, 21:27
25/07/26, 18:01
25/07/26, 17:50
27/09/25, 21:05
27/09/25, 19:45
21/09/25, 17:58
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30/08/25, 17:47
10/06/23, 19:25