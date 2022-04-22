ProA-Playoffs: RÖMERSTROM Gladiators Trier vs. Bayer Giants Leverkusen - Spiel 1

Video-Livestream des Basketballspiels RÖMERSTROM Gladiators Trier vs. Bayer Giants Leverkusen in den Playoffs der BARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga am 22.04.2022. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga @roemerstrom-gladiators-trier @bayer-giants-leverkusen#basketball #barmer2basketballbundesliga