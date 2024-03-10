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ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. FRAPORT SKYLINERS Juniors

BBC Coburg
BBC Coburg

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Livestream des Basketball-Spiels des @bbc-coburg   gegen @frankfurt-skyliners-juniors in der ProB Süd am 10.03.2024 – live aus der HUK-Coburg Arena in Coburg. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga     #basketball#prob-sued

BasketballSKYLINERS JuniorsBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAprob-sued
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