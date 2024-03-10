Premium-Video Hol dir dieses Video für nur 4,00 € Pay per View 4,00 € Weiter ProB Süd: BBC Coburg vs. FRAPORT SKYLINERS Juniors BBC Coburg 10.03.24, 14:38 Uhr Ab 4,00 € Folgen Livestream des Basketball-Spiels des @bbc-coburg gegen @frankfurt-skyliners-juniors in der ProB Süd am 10.03.2024 – live aus der HUK-Coburg Arena in Coburg. @barmer-2-basketball-bundesliga #basketball #prob-suedBasketballSKYLINERS JuniorsBARMER 2. Basketball Bundesliga - ProAprob-suedBBC Coburg ist verantwortlich für die Liveproduktion, Kommentar und Chatmoderation.